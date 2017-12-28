The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies post more gains.
Chipmaker Micron Technology rose 1.2 percent in early trading Thursday.
Financial stocks were also doing well in the early going. Synchrony Financial was up 0.8 percent.
Natural gas prices rose 5 percent as temperatures dropped in the U.S.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,685.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,819. The Nasdaq composite rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,950.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.42 percent.
