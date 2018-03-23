NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in early trading as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.
Technology companies, retailers and banks rose in early trading Friday, a day after markets were rattled by fears of an escalating trade conflict as the White House announced tariffs on Chinese goods.
Nike soared 3.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter. Target and Kroger both rose following a report that the two companies were considering a deal.
The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,650.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,057. The Nasdaq composite rose 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,171.
