NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as investors watch for developments in the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Bed Bath & Beyond soared 24% early Thursday after naming a new CEO, and PG&E plunged 30% after the troubled California power utility suffered a setback in bankruptcy court.
The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 2,921.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 3 points to 26,353. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,915.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62%.
