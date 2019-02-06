NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as traders react to a mixed batch of company earnings.
Anadarko Petroleum lost 5.7 percent and video-game maker Take-Two Interactive sank 13 percent early Wednesday. Both companies reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.
General Motors climbed 2.3 percent after reporting a solid quarter, and Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 9.7 percent.
The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,363. The Nasdaq dropped 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,394.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.
