NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.
Consumer-focused companies were also higher in early trading Monday. Amazon rose 1.1 percent.
Marketing and media information company Nielsen soared 14 percent after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the company and said it should consider a sale.
The S&P 500 index fell rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,836.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points to 25,324. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,856.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.88 percent.
