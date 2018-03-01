NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks wavered as investors dissected Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest comments for clues about the future path of interest rates.

Stocks flipped between modest losses and gains Thursday as Powell told a Senate committee that the central bank continues to plan a gradual rise in interest rates.

Dental supplies maker Patterson Companies plunged 22 percent after reporting weak earnings for the latest quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,717. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 25,029. The Nasdaq composite was up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,283.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.85 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Losses in industrial and health care stocks are pulling major U.S. indexes lower in morning trading on Wall Street.

Dental products supplier Patterson Companies plunged 23 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday after issuing weak quarterly results. The company also said its chief financial officer will depart.

Steel makers were sharply higher following reports that the government would announce tariffs on imported steel. AK Steel jumped 10 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,710. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,954. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,260.