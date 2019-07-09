NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as the market extends its slump into a third day.
Banks and technology companies took some of the biggest losses in early trading Tuesday. State Street lost 1.1% and chipmaker Intel fell 1%.
Acacia Communications jumped 35% after the company agreed to be acquired by Cisco Systems.
The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,967.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points, or 0.4%, to 26,704. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,075.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.06%.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a weak start
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
What did Jeffrey Epstein's famous friends know and see?
Jeffrey Epstein has hobnobbed with some of the world's most powerful people during his jet-setting life. Future President Donald Trump called him a "terrific guy." Former President Bill Clinton praised his intellect and philanthropic efforts and was a frequent flyer aboard his private jet.
Business
Piper Jaffray buys Sandler O'Neill, banking deal specialist, for $485M
The deal unites two small but well-regarded investment banking firms, further narrows Piper's focus on M&A advising.
Home & Garden
Mobile home residents hit with soaring rent after hurricanes
For eight years, James Lesane paid what he could for his mobile home lot rental every month — $150. But in February, five months after Hurricane Florence flooded the Lumberton region and shortly after Florida-based company Time Out Communities bought the park, his monthly lot rent more than tripled to $465.
Business
Powell says bank stress tests need to keep evolving
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed's annual stress tests of the nation's largest banks will need to evolve to keep pace with a changing financial system.