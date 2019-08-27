NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street as technology and health care stocks post solid gains.
Texas Instruments added 1.4% Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.9% after a ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opiod case wound up being less than investors were expecting.
Troubled pizza company Papa John's rose 5% after naming a new CEO. J.M. Smucker sank 6.8% after turning in weak results.
The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,893.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 118, or 0.5%, to 26,022. The Nasdaq rose 43, or 0.6%, to 7,898.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.
