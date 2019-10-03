NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are stabilizing in early trading on Wall Street after a rough two first days of October.

Technology stocks, which have taken losses over the past two days as worries over trade and the economy flared up, did relatively well in the early going on Thursday. Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.1%.

There was mixed news on earnings.

Pepsi rose 2.1% after turning in results that easily beat analysts' estimates, while Constellation Brands sank 4.1% after reporting a loss in its latest quarter.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,887.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,036. The Nasdaq was flat at 7,786.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.58%.