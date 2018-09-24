NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after China reportedly rebuffed a plan for talks with the U.S. on resolving their trade dispute.

Crude oil prices rose early Monday after OPEC decided against increasing its output further.

Comcast fell 5.6 percent. Over the weekend the company won an auction for British satellite broadcaster Sky.

Sirius XM fell 3.2 percent after announcing a deal to buy streaming music company Pandora. Pandora rose 8 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,920.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,670. The Nasdaq composite lost 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,932.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.