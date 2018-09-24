National

Global stocks are slipping Monday after the U.S. and China officially placed new tariffs on each other's goods. China also reportedly pulled out of a meeting to discuss further trade talks. Oil prices are climbing after OPEC decided not to produce more oil. Several major deals announced over the weekend. Cable and internet company Comcast outbid Twenty-First Century Fox and won an auction for British pay TV company Sky, but Comcast shares are seeing the biggest decline on the S&P 500.