The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street on the final trading day of the year.
Consumer products companies were posting gains in early trading Friday. Coca-Cola was up 0.5 percent.
SandRidge Energy rose 2 percent after calling off a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy. The deal had been opposed by activist investor Carl Icahn, a shareholder in SandRidge.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,688.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,848. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,947.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.42 percent.
