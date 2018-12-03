NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street, following gains in overseas markets after the U.S. and China struck a 90-day truce in their trade dispute.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 400 points in early trading Monday following the cease-fire.
The initial agreement to stand down on trade came at a dinner meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit over the weekend.
Big-name tech companies led U.S. stocks higher. Apple rose 2.2 percent.
The Dow rose 427 points, or 1.7 percent, to 25,962.
The S&P 500 index rose 37 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,797. The Nasdaq composite climbed 130 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,457.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.