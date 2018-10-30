NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from U.S. companies.

Giant food maker Mondelez International, which makes Oreo cookies and other products, rose 3 percent in early trading Tuesday. Under Armour soared 23 percent.

General Electric dropped 2 percent after cutting its dividend and announcing another big restructuring.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent to 2,643.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,463. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,033.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.11 percent.