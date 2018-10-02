NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly mixed on Wall Street as losses for consumer-focused companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

Pepsi fell 2.3 percent early Tuesday after the company said the strong dollar will hurt its results more than previously expected.

Stitch Fix plunged 24 percent after reporting user totals that missed estimates. The stock of the online clothing seller had almost tripled in value since its IPO last November.

The S&P 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,922.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,656. The Nasdaq composite fell 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,011.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.06 percent.