NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its gains from the week before.

Health care and industrial companies were posting some of the biggest declines in early trading Monday. Drugmaker Celgene fell 1.1 percent and Boeing lost 1.2 percent.

Newell Brands sank 3.8 percent after the company said the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business.

The S&P 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,837.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,397. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,810.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.94 percent.