NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street following a late slide the day before.

Technology companies, energy companies and banks led declines in early trading Wednesday.

Hewlett Packard Enterpise dropped 7 percent and Cimarex Energy fell 2 percent.

Target slumped 4.9 percent after reporting profits that came in below analysts' forecasts.

Jewelry seller Tiffany soared 13.6 percent after its profits blew past Wall Street's expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,713.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 108 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,727. The Nasdaq composite fell 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,348.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.02 percent.