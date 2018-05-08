NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending little changed and oil prices fell after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and would reimpose sanctions on the country.

The price of oil ended 2.4 percent lower Tuesday, paring some of its earlier losses.

Gains in banks and industrial companies were offset by losses in health care and consumer goods stocks.

Comcast fell 5.6 percent after Reuters reported the company wants to make a new offer for the entertainment businesses that Twenty-First Century Fox agreed to sell to Disney.

The S&P 500 fell a fraction to 2,671.

The Dow Jones industrials edged up 2 points to 24,360. The Nasdaq rose 1 point to 7,266.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.97 percent.

