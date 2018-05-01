NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Stocks are opening moderately lower on Wall Street after several companies reported disappointing results.
Pfizer, the giant drugmaker, fell 2.6 percent in early trading Tuesday after its earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Athletic apparel maker Under Armor fell 5.9 percent on concerns about margins and its North American business.
The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,638.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,015. The Nasdaq composite fell 24, or 0.3 percent, to 7,039.
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.96 percent.
