NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks fall for a second straight day.
Microsoft fell 1.6% while PayPal dropped 3.5%.
Consumer-focused stocks also fell. Ford dropped 5% after credit ratings service Moody's cut the auto company's credit rating to junk status.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%. That gave a boost to banks, as higher yields allow them to earn more from lending. JPMorgan rose 1.3%.
The S&P 500 slipped 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,958.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71 points, or 0.3%, to 26,763. The Nasdaq dropped 73 points, or 0.9%, to 8,14.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Charlottesville attacker to pay restitution to 4 victims
The man convicted of ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been ordered to pay about $75,000 to some of his victims.
Variety
The Latest: New iPhones expected to echo last year's models
The Latest on Apple product event (all times local):
Variety
Mother charged with neglect after 42-pound teen son dies
A Milwaukee mother is facing child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son.
Variety
For Jay Leno, health is no laughing matter
Suffering from high cholesterol, he's warning about its dangers.
Variety
Technology stocks drag the market lower in early trading
U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Tuesday as investors again back away from technology companies.