NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following big gains in Asia as Hong Kong's government withdrew a controversial extradition law that set off three months of protests there.
Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners in early trading Wednesday. Texas Instruments rose 2.3% and United Technologies rose 1.7%.
The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,928.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196, or 0.7%, to 26,316. The Nasdaq rose 73, or 0.9%, to 7,947.
Hong Kong's benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, soared 3.9%.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.
