NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and communications companies.
Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.7% early Thursday and AT&T rose 0.6%.
Delta Air Lines rose 0.6% after reporting that its second-quarter profit jumped 39%, beating Wall Street's forecasts.
European and Asian markets were also broadly higher.
The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,998.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 64 points, or 0.2%, to 26,917. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,214.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.08%.
