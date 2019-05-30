NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street following two days of losses.
Technology companies and banks helped pull the market higher early Thursday. Chipmaker Intel rose 1.6% and Citigroup added 1.5%
Dollar General jumped 5.9% after posting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,792.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.2%, to 25,176. The Nasdaq added 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,580.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.26%
