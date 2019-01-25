NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street after several companies released solid earnings and forecasts.
Starbucks rose 2.5 percent early Friday after reporting that sales were strong over the holiday period, and Western Digital jumped 9 percent after issuing a positive forecast. Rival hard drive maker Seagate also rose 9.4 percent.
The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,659.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,748. The Nasdaq composite rose 47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,120.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.
