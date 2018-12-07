NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in the early going on Wall Street as trading settles down following a wild ride the day before.
Energy companies were doing well early Friday as the price of crude oil shot up 4 percent. Chevron climbed 1.6 percent.
Banks were also higher. JPMorgan Chase rose 1 percent.
Tobacco company Altria, which makes Marlboro cigarettes, rose 1.3 percent after announcing a $2.4 billion investment in Cronos Group, a Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,034.
The S&P 500 index added 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,703. The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,195.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.90 percent.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.