NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a big plunge led by technology stocks the day before.
Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers in early trading Tuesday. Microsoft climbed 1.3 percent.
Advance Auto Parts climbed 7.7 percent after reporting strong results and raising its forecast.
The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,740.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,445. The Nasdaq composite added 67 points, or 1 percent, to 7,271.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.17 percent.
