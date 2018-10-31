NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second gain in a row, the first time that's happened in more than a month.

Technology and internet stocks rose sharply early Wednesday. Facebook jumped 5.6 percent after reporting earnings that came in far ahead of analysts' estimates.

General Motors rose 5.9 percent after reporting solid results.

Amazon, which has lost almost a quarter of its value over the last month, rose 3.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 1 percent to 2,708.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,083. The Nasdaq composite rose 122 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,285.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.14 percent.