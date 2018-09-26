NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care companies.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals climbed 3 percent in early trading Wednesday, and IBM rose 2.3 percent.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.08 percent.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another increase in its benchmark short-term lending rate later in the day. It would be the third rate hike this year.
The S&P 500 index added 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,919.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,550. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 8,014.
