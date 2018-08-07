NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks put up some solid gains.

Google's parent company Alphabet rose 1.4 percent and Citizens Financial rose 1.2 percent.

Hertz jumped 16.8 percent after reporting a much smaller loss than investors were expecting. Its revenue also beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,858.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,599. The Nasdaq composite climbed 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,893.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.