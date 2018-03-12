NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stocks indexes gave up an early gain and were broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Boeing and other industrial companies fell Monday, giving back some of the ground they won late last week.

Banks were also lower, but technology stocks rose. Bank of New York Mellon gave back 1.3 percent and Nvidia, a chipmaker, rose 2.5 percent.

The S&P 500 rose fell 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,784.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,199. The Nasdaq composite gained 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,586.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in retailers and technology companies.

Starbucks rose 1.4 percent early Monday and Micron Technology rose 5.3 percent.

Several stocks were moving on deal news.

Johnson Controls was up 1.6 percent after saying it would consider selling a business that makes batteries for vehicles.

Optical communications company Oclaro soared 23 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,410. The Nasdaq composite gained 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,588, another record high.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent.