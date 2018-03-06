NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.
Intel rose 1.1 percent early Tuesday, and Ulta Beauty added 1.8 percent.
Nordstrom fell 1 percent after the company's board rejected a bid from Nordstrom family members to take the department store operator private.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,726.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,926. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,356.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87 percent.
