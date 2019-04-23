NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as company earnings reporting season gets into full swing.
Toymaker Hasbro jumped 14% in early trading Tuesday and Twitter rose 11.8% after both companies reported impressive results. Coca-Cola also rose 1.4%.
Defense contractor Lockheed Martin rose 4.5% and appliance maker Whirlpool climbed 3%.
The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,913.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 26,537. The Nasdaq added 29 points, or 0.4%, to 8,045.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.57%.
