NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower with the biggest losses going to technology companies and banks.

Chipmaker Intel fell 1.2% early Tuesday. Bank of America fell 1.3%.

Traders are keeping a close eye on trade talks between the U.S. and China. China's top economic official will travel to Washington this week ahead of a Friday deadline by which Washington said it would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Safe-play sectors like utilities and real estate companies held up better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 fell 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,908.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 212 points, or 0.8%, to 26,228. The Nasdaq fell 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,057.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.47%.