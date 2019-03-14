NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as the market cools down after rising for three days in a row.
Gains for technology and industrial companies early Thursday were offset by losses elsewhere.
Apple rose 1 percent and General Electric added 4.5 percent. Dollar General lost 7.7 percent.
The S&P 500 index edged down 1 point to 2,809.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,728. The Nasdaq slipped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,637.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.62 percent.
