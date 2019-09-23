NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Stocks are mixed at the open on Wall Street as gains in technology shares offset losses in bank stocks.
Bank of America fell 0.5% and JPMorgan slipped 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.69% from 1.75% Friday. Bond yields can affect interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans.
Technology stocks opened high, offsetting the decline in banks. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.5%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points to 26,924.
The S&P 500 was flat at 2,992. The Nasdaq rose 1 point to 8,119. The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter.
