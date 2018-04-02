NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after the long holiday weekend, led by declines in retailers and technology companies.
Amazon fell 2 percent in early trading Monday, while Facebook lost 0.7 percent.
Health insurer Humana jumped 7 percent following reports that Walmart was interested in a possible deal with the company.
The S&P 500 slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,637.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,101. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,044.
