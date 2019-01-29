NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as several big U.S. companies reported solid results for the latest quarter.
Xerox jumped 7.2 percent in early trading Tuesday and 3M, which makes Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, rose 3 percent.
Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil added 1 percent.
Harley-Davidson sank 7.1 percent after reporting disappointing results.
The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,642.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,578. The Nasdaq slipped 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,070.
