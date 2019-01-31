NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to an uneven start on Wall Street as investors pore over a mixed bag of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Facebook jumped 10.8 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting solid user metrics, but chocolate maker Hershey slid 3.9 percent after releasing a disappointing revenue forecast.

Energy companies rose along with the price of oil. ConocoPhillips rose 2 percent.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,681.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,868. The Nasdaq gained 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,216.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.66 percent.