NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains by technology and consumer goods companies offset declines elsewhere in the market.
Apple picked up 1.9 percent in early trading Thursday.
Banks and health care companies were broadly lower.
Biogen slumped 27 percent after the drugmaker halted a trial of an Alzheimer's drug.
The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,824.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10 points to 25,764. The Nasdaq rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,745.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.
