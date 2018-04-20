NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses for technology and energy companies offset gains for industrial companies and banks.

Apple sank 2.4 percent in early trading Friday, and energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.

Mattel plunged 8.4 percent after the struggling toy maker replaced its CEO.

General Electric jumped 6.4 percent after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,689.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,634. The Nasdaq composite fell 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,203.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93 percent.