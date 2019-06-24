NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Health care companies helped pull the broader market slightly lower in a day of listless trading as investors focused on upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 7.4% Monday.

Caesar's rose 14.5% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Major indexes drifted between small gains and losses for much of the day, though smaller company stocks fell sharply relative to the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8 points, less than 0.1%, to 26,727. The Nasdaq lost 26 points, or 0.3%, to 8,005.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.02%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are trading mixed at midday on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.

Western Digital rose 2.4% in midday trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 6.7%.

Caesar's rose 15.4% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Investors are looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,953.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.02%. The price of oil fell slightly.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.

Western Digital rose 2.2% in early trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5.8%.

Caesar's rose 14% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Investors will be looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,951.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.04%. The price of oil rose slightly.