NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies.

The price of crude oil climbed back above $70 a barrel Wednesday a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran.

Technology stocks and banks also rose.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.7 percent. Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 1.7 percent and Bank of America also rose 1.7 percent.

TripAdvisor soared 20 percent after reporting higher earnings than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,678.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,363. The Nasdaq composite increased 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,278.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.99 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies as the price of crude oil moved back above $70 a barrel.

Chevron climbed 2.1 percent in early trading Wednesday, and Exxon Mobil added 1.7 percent.

TripAdvisor soared 20 percent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts expected. Video game maker Electronic Arts rose 2.7 percent after its own results also beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,681.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,428. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,282.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 percent.