NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are treading water early Tuesday as energy companies give back some of Monday's gains.

Oil prices are down more than 4% after surging over 14% Monday following a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Marathon Oil fell 6.3%.

Bank stocks are dropping for a second straight day. Bank of America slipped 1%.

Household product makers were among the early gainers. Colgate-Palmolive rose 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.3%, to 27,004.

The S&P 500 is down 2 points at 2,995. The Nasdaq rose 4 points to 8,157.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.84% after dropping Monday.