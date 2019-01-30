NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Strong results from Boeing and Apple are helping send stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to rise after two days of losses.

Apple rose 4.8 percent after reporting results that weren't as bad as analystys feared. Boeing reported annual revenue of more than $100 billion for the first time.

Traders will be watching for any developments out of trade talks between the U.S. and China which resume today in Washington, as well as a policy statement in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,657.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,851. The Nasdaq gained 75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,103.