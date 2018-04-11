NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its gains from a day earlier.

Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in early trading Wednesday. Microsoft gave back 1 percent, and JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America each fell 1.2 percent.

Investors were unsettled by threats of military action against Syria by President Donald Trump. The market had rallied the day before on signs that trade tensions between the U.S. and China were easing.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,644.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 158 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,247. The Nasdaq declined 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,075.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent.