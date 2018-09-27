NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in market favorites Apple and Amazon.

Apple rose 1.7 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and Amazon rose 1.1 percent. Health care and energy companies were also higher.

Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 20.8 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates. The company also slashed its outlook for the year.

Packaged food company Conagra fell 5.7 percent after reporting weak results of its own.

The S&P 500 index added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,909.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points to 26,393. The Nasdaq composite rose 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 8,027.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.06 percent.