Holiday glitter: Signet Jewelers skyrocketed 41% to $ 30.27 Thursday after the diamond jewelry retailer significantly raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast following a strong holiday season that pushed a key sales measure into a surprising gain for the quarter. Shares closed the week at $29.52.

Home sweet home: Hovnanian Enterprises climbed 6.4% to $26.07 Wednesday as traders bid up shares in homebuilders after the Mortgage Bankers Association said home-loan applications jumped 30% last week from a week earlier. Shares closed Friday at $27.09.

Waning interest: Bank of America fell 2.1% to $34.59 Wednesday after reporting a drop in fourth-quarter profits because of the rapid decline of interest rates in late 2019. The bank is particularly affected by rate movements. Shares closed Friday at $34.71.

Too much metal: Alcoa Corp. shares fell 10.8% to $18 Thursday after the top U.S. aluminum producer reported a wider-than-expected loss and said it sees global output of the metal outstripping demand this year. Shares closed Friday at $17.69.

Squeezed: Wells Fargo slumped 4.2% to $49.94 Tuesday as its profit and revenue dropped because of hefty costs and lower interest rates. Wells Fargo is still under growth restrictions by regulators after years of missteps. Shares closed Friday at $49.18.

Happy holidays: Delta Air Lines rose 3.7% to $ 61.70 Tuesday after the company increased its fourth-quarter profit by adding flights over the holidays and packing them full of passengers. The results beat forecasts. Shares closed the week at $62.03.

News Services