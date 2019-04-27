Chips fall: Intel shares fell 8.9% to $52.43 Friday after the chipmaker warned that weak demand in China will likely continue through the current quarter. It slashed its forecast for the quarter and expects a drop in revenue for the year.

Oops: United Parcel Service fell 7% to $106.35 Thursday as doubts grew over the ability of CEO David Abney to pull off a turnaround after sluggish quarterly results. The stock closed Friday at $103.95.

Sluggish Roomba: IRobot plunged 21% to $103.40 Wednesday after the robotics company's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The maker of the Roomba vacuum beat profit forecasts for the quarter and gave investors solid guidance for the year, but it wasn't enough to overcome disappointing revenue growth. Shares closed the week at $100.04.

Add to cart: EBay rose 4.6% to $38.36 Wednesday after raising its full-year sales and profit forecast. Active buyers grew by 4% during the first quarter, pushing revenue and profit beyond Wall Street forecasts. The stock closed Friday at $38.36.

Cleaning up: Kimberly-Clark jumped 6.6% to $131.70 Monday after the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported stronger earnings and revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Shares closed Friday at $125.74.

Tweetstorm: Twitter surged 16.5% to $40.08 Tuesday after surprising Wall Street by adding more users than analysts had expected during the first quarter, pushing revenue 18% higher. Shares closed Friday at $38.67.

