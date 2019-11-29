On a roll: Dick's Sporting Goods surged 18.6% to $46.78 Tuesday as it raised its full-year earnings expectations for the third time this year, after reporting quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates after a decision to end gun and ammunition sales. Shares closed the week at $45.81.

Tariff impact: Dollar Tree slumped 14.4% to $96.11 Tuesday after the discount store operator forecast holiday-quarter profit below expectations, as it expects a hit from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Shares closed Friday at $91.46.

Luxury combination: Tiffany jumped 6.2% to $ 133.25 Monday after French luxury company LVMH agreed to buy it for $16.2 billion or $135 a share. Shares closed the week at $133.80.

Brokerage deal: TD Ameritrade soared 7.6% to $51.78 Monday after rival discount broker Charles Schwab agreed to take it over for $26 billion. TD Ameritrade shares closed the week at $51.83. Schwab, up 2.3% to $49.31 on the news, closed Friday at $49.50.

Stalled tractors: Deere fell 5.2% to $ 167.47 Wednesday after giving investors a weak profit forecast because farmers are spending less money on new equipment. Shares closed Friday at $168.05.

Extreme oversight: Boeing fell 2.7% to $370.85 Wednesday after safety regulators indicated that they will keep full control over approvals of each new 737 Max built. The decision affects more than 300 finished Max jets currently sitting in storage. Shares closed the week at $366.18.

