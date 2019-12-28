Executive shuffle: Michaels Stores shares rose 32.9% to $8 Friday after the retailer announced Ashley Buchanan, a former Walmart executive, would become CEO effective Jan. 6. Buchanan was most recently chief merchandising and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. e-commerce.

Maxed out: Boeing rose 2.6% to $336.59 Monday after the Chicago manufacturer fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg over the company’s troubled 737 Max aircraft. The board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will officially take over on Jan. 13. Shares closed Friday at $330.14.

Slick move: Apache Corp. jumped 12.3% to $25.39 Monday after the company said it has entered into a joint venture to develop an oil field in Suriname. Shares closed the week at $26.12.

Disturbance in the force: Walt Disney shares fell 0.9% to $145.48 Monday after box-office receipts for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” couldn’t match the opening weekend performance of its recent predecessors. Shares closed Friday at $145.75.

Retail rally: Amazon led retail stocks up Thursday with a 3.1% rise to $1,844.01 after a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse showed holiday retail sales rose 3.4%, with online shopping rising 18.8%. Shares closed the week at $1,869.80.

Bank on it: Citigroup shares rose 1.1% to $79.47 Thursday after the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.92% from 1.9% late Tuesday. Higher yields make mortgages and consumer loans more profitable for banks. Shares closed Friday at $79.67.